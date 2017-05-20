Riverhead Blotter: Uninvited guest steals wallet from Riverhead home

Riverhead Town Police arrested a Southold man on a grand larceny charge in Riverhead May 6.

Richard Jensen, 39, showed up at a Fairway Avenue house uninvited around 2:05 a.m., talked to the homeowner for about a minute and then stated “I gotta go” and quickly left the house, according to a police report.

The complainant then noticed his wallet — which contained a $100 bill, his license and a credit card — had disappeared from the couch. At this time Mr. Jensen was backing out of the driveway, officials said.

Police searched the area, but Mr. Jensen was not found. Southold Town police were also notified, officials said.

Riverhead police later located Mr. Jensen and charged him with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for petit larceny in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Wesley Shedrick, 44, was apprehended by Target store security around 7:15 p.m. after removing assorted soaps and personal care products from the store, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman last Wednesday for a theft that occurred earlier this year.

Alexis Fields, 41, allegedly removed an air mattress from Walmart around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 12 without paying for it, officials said. An investigation ensued and police reviewed store surveillance footage on March 3, which identified Ms. Fields.

Ms. Fields was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police arrested Jorge Canel, 38, around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Court Street for driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies.

• A Flanders man was arrested for criminal possession of a forged instrument Friday.

Carl Nieves, 22, allegedly stole personal checks from a Railroad Avenue store and attempted to cash two of them at Riverhead Check Cashing on Old Country Road around 2:55 p.m. April 28.

Mr. Nieves was arrested Friday and charged with petit larceny and two-counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, all misdemeanors.

• A man reportedly stole three sunglasses, valued at $975, from Sunglass Hut in Riverhead around 8:45 p.m. May 4.

• Police reported an unknown person removed one machete, three shovels and one tarp, valued at $250, from a South Jamesport Avenue residence around 10:50 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

