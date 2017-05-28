Southampton Blotter: Hauppauge man caught driving without interlock device

Southampton Town police arrested a Hauppauge man last Monday for driving without a court-mandated interlock device.

Richard Cary, 44, was stopped around 4:45 p.m. near Cross River Drive and Flanders Road after an alert on the license plate recognition system notified police of a suspended registration, officials said. At that time, police also learned Mr. Cary had a revoked license and was driving without an interlock device, officials said.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, circumventing an interlock device, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• New York State police arrested a Riverhead woman for driving while impaired by drugs last Thursday.

Alicia Booker, 28, was stopped for failing to stay in her lane as she traveled westbound on Route 58 and police learned she was impaired by drugs and possessed a controlled substance and marijuana, officials said.

She was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

• A Riverside woman was arrested for grand larceny last Thursday in Remsenburg-Speonk.

Venessa Cobb, 53, was arrested around 3:25 p.m. on Fifth Avenue stemming from an investigation of an earlier incident in which she stole a Glock handgun from a victim, Southampton police said.

She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving under the influence of drugs in Flanders last Monday.

After Jaquan Jefferson, 21, was stopped for multiple traffic violations around 3:45 p.m. near Flanders Road and Huntington Lane, police noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, officials said. Mr. Jefferson reportedly said he had smoked marijuana before being stopped and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was also found in possession of marijuana, officials said.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Three men were arrested for drug possession in Hampton Bays Saturday.

Brandon Berryman, 25, of Aquebogue, Montaigne Henderson, 24, of East Quogue, and Daniel Paulos, 24, of Calverton were seen sitting in a car for a prolonged time at the rear of Beach Bar on Foster Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when police approached. Officers found cocaine and marijuana inside the car during a search, officials said. When questioned about the drugs, none of the occupants of the car claimed them so all three were charged with possession, officials said.

The charges included seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a violation. Mr. Henderson was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders Saturday.

Rebaudo Roberts, 38, was stopped for failing to stay in his lane near Flanders and Spinney roads around 6:50 p.m. and police learned he had a suspended license for an alcohol-related offense, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Shinnecock Hills Saturday.

Juan Polanco Cortez, 29, was stopped around 5:15 p.m. for using a handheld cellphone while driving near Longview and Bathing Beach roads. At that time, police learned his license had been suspended four times, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• An Amityville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Monday.

Luis Yanes, 31, was stopped for an equipment violation around 2:05 p.m. near West Main Street and Peconic Avenue when police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Thursday.

Dionte Brown, 22, was stopped for passing other cars on the right while traveling westbound on Flanders Road near McDonald’s around 7:55 p.m., officials said. DMV records revealed her license had been suspended for failing to answer two summonses out of Riverhead in November 2014, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

