Riverhead Blotter: Woman faces felony charge for separate thefts

A Riverhead woman accused of stealing merchandise from two Tanger Outlet stores in Riverhead was nabbed on felony charges last Wednesday, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

Alexis Fields, 41, was arrested at police headquarters around 11 a.m. on numerous charges stemming from two separate thefts, the report states.

Police said Ms. Fields took items from Epic Jeans at Tanger Outlets on Christmas Eve and Famous Footwear on Nov. 13.

She was charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, both felonies, in connection with the Epic Jeans theft, police said. She was also charged with misdemeanor petit larceny for stealing merchandise at Famous Footwear, officials said.

• A Mastic man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge around 4 a.m. Sunday after police conducting a checkpoint spotted him leaving the scene of an accident on Edwards Avenue, the report states.

Thomas Celeste, 49, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• A Ridge man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge last Thursday after police found his white pickup truck had rolled over on Sound Avenue near Edwards Avenue, the report states.

Police found the driver, Patrick Dorrien, 44, on Sound Avenue west of Warner Drive, officials said. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and later charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Reyes Rubio, 51, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday during a checkpoint and charged with DWI, police said.

• Karin Reilly, 21, of Brookhaven was arrested Saturday during a checkpoint and charged with DWI, officials said.

• Olaviano Agosto Ramirez was arrested around 4:10 a.m. Monday on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow and charged with DWI, police said.

• Kathleen Devlin, 52, of Mastic was arrested on a petit larceny charge Friday at Walmart in Riverhead, police said.

• Lawrence Conner, 25, of Laurel was arrested on a petit larceny charge around 1:30 p.m. last Tuesday at TJ Maxx in Riverhead, police said.

• Brianna Hughes was arrested on a petit larceny charge around 4:10 p.m. last Tuesday at TJ Maxx in Riverhead, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

