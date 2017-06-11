Southampton Blotter: Port Jefferson man charged with DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a Port Jefferson man for driving while intoxicated in Riverside last Sunday.

Gregory Vanostrand, 39, was stopped for a traffic infraction while heading northbound on Flanders Road near County Route 105 around 1:25 a.m. and police learned he was intoxicated, officials said. During his initial interview he identified himself as another person, officials said.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies, second-degree criminal impersonation, circumventing an interlock device, refusing to take a breath test, all misdemeanors, and three violations.

• Two men were arrested for drug possession in Flanders last Monday.

Steven Price, 48 of East Quogue, was stopped around 8:30 p.m. near Flanders and Firehouse roads for multiple traffic violations and police learned he had a revoked license, officials said. During a subsequent investigation police found two glass drug pipes in plain sight on the floor between the front passenger seat and front passenger door, as well as a plastic container with crack cocaine in the passenger “b-post” plastic molding, officials said.

Mr. Price was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and three traffic violations.

The passenger in the front seat, Terry Edwards, 57 of Hampton Bays, was found to have crack cocaine in his right front jacket pocket, officials said, and was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for drug possession in Riverside last Wednesday.

After Terry Smith, 54, was stopped for traffic infractions around 12:45 p.m. near Ludlam Avenue and Pebble Way, police learned he had a suspended license and was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and two traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Riverside man for false personation last Thursday.

Luis Armando, 30, was seen drinking a can of Bud Light in the public lot of Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside around 3:50 p.m. when he was approached by police and failed to provide identification, officials said. He was taken to headquarters for a booking inquiry, where a fingerprint response revealed Mr. Armando gave police an incorrect name to avoid being arrested on an active warrant, officials said.

He was charged with false personation, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• When Luis Camey, 27, of Riverhead was stopped around 12:35 a.m. last Monday on Flanders Road for having a broken headlight, police learned he was driving without a valid license, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Christopher DeCarlo, 29, of Hampton Bays was stopped around 9:45 a.m. last Monday near West Main Street and Peconic Avenue for a seat belt violation and police learned his license was suspended, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation.

• A Flanders Road resident received a call around 11:20 a.m. last Thursday from someone pretending to be affiliated with the IRS. The caller told the resident she owed back taxes and would be arrested, officials said. The woman reportedly recognized this as a scam and didn’t provide the caller with any personal information or money. The call came from 1-401-283-0444, officials said.

