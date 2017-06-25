Southampton Blotter: Flanders man caught ‘half asleep’ in car

A Flanders man was caught driving drunk early last Thursday on Long Neck Boulevard near June Avenue in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Rodolfo Luevano-Mendez, 32, was spotted “half asleep” in his vehicle, which was running with the driver’s door open on the side of the road, according to police. Upon investigating, police found that Mr. Luevano-Mendez’s breath smelled of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet while exiting the vehicle, authorities said.

Mr. Luevano-Mendez was charged with misdemeanor DWI, according to police.

• Two men were arrested after police found them with what was believed to be crack cocaine early last Sunday in Riverside, police said.

Eddie Buckley, 61, of Riverside and Pirir Puluc, 43, of Sandston, Va., were found sitting inside a parked vehicle on Old Quogue Road near Pine Street in a “drug prone location” when police asked them to exit for further questioning, according to police. While the men left the vehicle, police noticed a small white rock, thought to be crack cocaine, on the floor, authorities said.

Both Mr. Buckley and Mr. Puluc were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Ramon Nava, 35, of Medford was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Sunday in Riverside after being stopped on Flanders Road near Ludlam Avenue for a traffic violation, according to police.

After a check on Mr. Nava’s history, police found he was driving with a license that had been suspended on three separate dates, police said. Mr. Nava was charged with two traffic violations in addition to the misdemeanor charge, officials said.

• A Hampton Bays man reported that he was struck in the back of the head by an unknown man who then stole his wallet containing a debit card and $1,120 in cash near Martas Deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside last Sunday at about 6:45 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

