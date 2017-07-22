Southampton Blotter: Speeding driver charged with DWI

A Saint James man was arrested for drunken driving Sunday morning in Flanders after he was pulled over for speeding near the Big Duck on Flanders Road, according to Southampton Town police.

Eric Chasteen, 26, was driving 74 mph in a 45 mph speed zone and was found to be intoxicated, according to police.

Mr. Chasteen was charged with DWI, police said.

• A Flanders man was caught drunken driving early Sunday in Flanders, according to police.

Eddy Carreto Cardona, 27, was stopped for disregarding a red light on Flanders Road and police found he was intoxicated and driving without a license, officials said.

Mr. Carreto Cardona was charged with DWI, as well as two traffic violations.

• Michael Coughlin, 50, of Hampton Bays was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday morning in Flanders after he was stopped for a traffic infraction, police said.

• Steven Cusumano, 30, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday in Flanders, police said.

Mr. Cusumano was traveling on Flanders Road when he was stopped for a traffic infraction and police discovered he was driving with a suspended license, according to officials.

• Pedro Reyes, 43, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Saturday in Riverside, police said.

Mr. Reyes was stopped for an equipment violation on Lake Avenue and was found to be driving with a suspended license, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

