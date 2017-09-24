Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man caught with crack cocaine

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession in Riverside last Friday.

Timothy McKay, 48, was seen driving without a seat belt while making a three-point U-turn on Ludlam Avenue and was stopped by police at Shamrock Gas Station on Flanders Road around 10:55 p.m., officials said. When police approached the car, an officer noticed it smelled of marijuana, which was found the center overhead compartment of the car, officials said. During a further search of the car, police reportedly found three more containers with marijuana and a quantity of crack cocaine. Mr. McKay’s license has also been suspended twice, officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and two violations.

• A Flanders man was arrested for drug possession in Riverside last Friday.

Charles Roach, 53, was seen in the roadway with an open 25-ounce can of Budweiser beer near Old Quogue Road and Pine Street around 11:40 p.m. when police found a small quantity of crack cocaine on his “personal property,” officials said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• Police arrested a Quiogue man for drug possession in Flanders last Saturday.

After Keith McClees, 59, was stopped for driving without a plate lamp around 12:50 a.m. near Havens Drive and Oak Avenue, police saw a quantity of crack cocaine on the driver’s side floor of the car, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for driving with a suspended license in Shinnecock Hills last Wednesday.

Jorge Cabrera, 36, was involved in a car accident on County Road 39 around 7:20 p.m. and police learned he had “suspended driving privileges,” officials said.

He was charged with two-counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an interlock device, all misdemeanors.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Monday.

Sean McWhite, 43, was stopped on Lake Avenue around 8:45 a.m. for a driving violation and police learned he has a suspended license and registration for not having insurance, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and three violations.

• Police arrested a Port Jefferson man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Tuesday.

Michael Keraga, 51, was stopped for a traffic violation around 9:20 a.m. near Flanders Road and Long Neck Boulevard when police learned his license was suspended, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A woman was reportedly harassed in the Southampton Head Start parking lot on Flanders Road in Riverside around 9:40 a.m. Friday by an unknown woman who drove around her car and then went up to the caller as she got her child out of the car shouting expletives and threatening violence while bumping the victim with her shoulder, officials said.

• New York State Police arrested a Riverhead man Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Oscar Xitumul-Paredes, 25, was stopped on Route 24 for a traffic violation and was later taken to the Riverside barracks, where he provided a breath sample of .18 percent BAC, officials said.

• A man was walking near the bus stop on Flanders Road, near McDonald’s, around 11 p.m. Thursday when four men jumped out of a dark minivan and began hitting him, officials said. The victim was reportedly hit with a two-inch pipe and kicked by all four men while lying on the ground. The men then jumped into their van and left. The victim was later transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, officials said.

• Multiple battery-powered tools and an electric grinder were stolen from a toolbox in a 2001 GMC parked unattended in a driveway in Riverside around 12:20 p.m. last Wednesday, officials said.

• A Flanders man was arrested for false personation in Riverside last Monday.

Diego Lopez, 23, was reportedly intoxicated and seen walking in the roadway near Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue around 3:25 p.m., obstructing traffic while doing so, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor false personation and a violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

