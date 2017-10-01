Update: Woman found on Hampton Bays beach identified

Suffolk County police have identified a woman found dead Friday afternoon on the shoreline of Hubbard County Park in Hampton Bays.

A police department press release said the woman is Kristy Westerlind, 40, of Flanders. “Detectives believe the cause of death was non-criminal and the investigation is continuing,” according to the release.

An earlier police press release said a fisherman walking along the beach discovered the body at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday. Southampton Town police responded, and they contacted the Suffolk County Homicide Squad.

Photo credit: Tim Gannon

