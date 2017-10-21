Riverhead Blotter: Teen arrested on felony drug possession charges

A Riverhead teen was arrested on felony drug possession charges last Wednesday, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

An officer responded to a call about a suspicious group of people on East Main Street in Riverhead around 10:20 a.m. and approached a group of eight people near two cars that smelled strongly of marijuana, police said.

Troyshawn Burgess, 16, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia and two violations, officials said. Additionally, one other man was arrested on a drug violation.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old man for stealing in Riverhead Saturday.

Brian Wedell was seen taking two items of clothing, valued at $90, from the Calvin Klein store at Tanger Outlets around 8:40 p.m. and leaving in a gray SUV, officials said. Police found a car matching the description in the fire zone at Office Max with its lights off and at the same time saw a man exit Office Max with $210 worth of stolen merchandise in his hands. The man turned out to be Mr. Wedell, officials said. On further investigation, police also found five Xanax pills, three Adderall pills, marijuana and a Smith & Wesson gun in Mr. Wedell’s possession, officials said.

He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, all misdemeanors, and multiple violations, and was released on $300 cash bail.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for drug possession in Riverhead Monday.

Eddie Perry, 28, was stopped on Oak Drive around 12:15 a.m. when an officer noticed a “distinct odor of marijuana” coming from the car and saw a lighted marijuana cigarette in his left hand, which Mr. Perry dropped onto the pavement near the back of the car, officials said. The officer then searched the car and reportedly found a plastic bag containing marijuana.

Mr. Perry was charged with two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Police reported arresting Courtney Colombo on four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance around 11:30 p.m. on Mill Road Monday.

• James Toney was arrested at the Riverhead Police Department for misdemeanor third-degree assault around 10:20 a.m. Monday, officials said.

• Gintaras Gricius was arrested at the Riverhead Police Department for misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment, a violation, around 12:25 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for stealing from Target in Sunday.

An employee at the Route 58 store saw Kelly Plate, 37, concealing 26 items, valued at more than over $380, in her bag and attempting to leave the store, setting off the alarms around 5:15 p.m.

She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and also found to have an active bench warrant out of the Suffolk County Police Department.

• An East Hampton man was arrested for stealing at Tommy Hilfiger in Riverhead Friday.

Damiel Miller, 21, was stopped at the Route 58 store around 3:10 p.m. after he was seen trying to leave without paying for a pair of winter gloves concealed in a black bag, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Darissa Smith, 18, was stopped near Elton Street and Ostrander Avenue around 12:35 a.m. and arrested her for misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said. She was processed and released on $100 bail.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

