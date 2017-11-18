Riverhead Blotter: Unlicensed driver charged with DWI following crash

An unlicensed driver was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Saturday after he reportedly crashed his vehicle in Riverhead, according to a police report.

• David Canahui was arrested for DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, all misdemeanors, after he crashed into a fire hydrant and shrubs on County Road 58 around 7:25 p.m., officials said.

• Police arrested a Calverton woman for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Patricia Kelly, 50, was seen slumped over the steering wheel around 6:25 p.m. on Middle Country Road by a bystander who called 911, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in Riverhead Saturday.

Police received a call around 10:50 p.m. saying an intoxicated driver was leaving a West Main Street restaurant in a red pickup truck, officials said. When an officer arrived they found Warren Booker, 59, sitting behind the wheel of his truck in the parking lot as if he was about to leave, police said. A cold can of Bud Light was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Mr. Booker was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Police arrested a Calverton woman for drug possession in Riverhead Sunday.

Brenda Wright, 29, was processed at headquarters around 3:45 p.m. for a prior petit larceny charge when police found she was in possession of cocaine inside a folded $1 bill, officials said.

She was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and released on $100 bail.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for stealing in Riverhead Monday.

Joseph Russo, 18, was seen attempting to leave Target without paying for four items around 6:30 p.m., officials said. Mr. Russo was held by Target security until police arrived, when they learned he was in possession of three articles of clothing and one backpack, totaling $160, officials said. Mr. Russo was also reportedly found to have a pair of scissors in his front right pocket.

He was charged with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools, both misdemeanors.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for misdemeanor criminal mischief last Thursday.

Edmund Blazer, 40, was arrested at headquarters for his involvement in an earlier incident and was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Friday.

Eddie Perry, 28, was stopped near East Second Street and Roanoke Avenue around midnight when police learned he had five suspensions on his license, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

