Southampton Blotter: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Northampton

A Mastic woman was arrested on a drug possession charge last Thursday during a traffic stop in Northampton, according to Southampton Town police.

Kerri Dressler, 31, was stopped on Moriches-Riverhead Road and during an interview police found she had signs of drug use on her hand, according to authorities. Police searched her and found a metal crack pipe, hypodermic needle caps, a hypodermic needle and a glass crack pipe containing crack cocaine, police said.

Police also searched two passengers, finding no other narcotics.

Ms. Dressler was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• A Riverhead man was caught using a different name when asked by New York State Police to identify himself during a traffic stop for multiple violations Sunday in Riverside, according to police.

Luis De Leon, 30, was traveling north on Riverleigh Avenue when he was stopped by police, authorities said.

He was charged with false impersonation, a misdemeanor, police said.

• Albert Boyle, 59, of Flanders was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday on County Route 104 in Southampton after he was found to be impaired by alcohol during a traffic stop, according to state police.

• A Riverhead man reported to police last Friday that his mailbox had been destroyed, police said. He told police he knew the man who broke it then fled. Police described the caller as “uncooperative,” as he did not elaborate why there would be some sort of dispute or provide the suspect’s real name or address, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

