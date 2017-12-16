Riverhead Blotter: Two arrested on drug possession charges

Riverhead Town police arrested two Wading River residents for drug possession in Wading River last Thursday.

Ariel Breisacher, 25, and Daniel Breisacher, 33, were arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both misdemeanors, and a violation following a Suffolk County Probation search at a Leonard Street home around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

• Police arrested Eric Jones on a felony charge of second-degree burglary at a Bayside Avenue home in Jamesport around 4:40 a.m. Friday, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Saturday.

Cristobal Punay, 38, was involved in a motor vehicle accident on East Main Street around 1 a.m. and was found to be intoxicated, officials said.

Mr. Punay was arrested for DWI, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, all misdemeanors.

• Thomas Fining was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident around 5:20 p.m. near Reeves and Roanoke avenues Friday, officials said.

• Police arrested Porfirio Camey for DWI and other vehicle violations following an accident around 7:30 p.m. on Middle Country Road last Thursday, officials said.

• Esteban Rodriguez was arrested last Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. on Old Country Road for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an interlock device, both misdemeanors, as well as numerous vehicle and traffic violations, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for stealing last Wednesday.

Jonathan Vacanti, 25, was arrested at police headquarters around 10:10 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, officials said.

• Nicole Letizia was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny from Abercrombie & Fitch in the Tanger Outlet Center around 6:45 p.m. Monday, officials said. She was processed and released on cash bail and an appearance ticket, police said.

• Police arrested a Manorville man for driving with a suspended license last Thursday.

Joseph Kess, 34, was stopped for traffic violations around 12:05 p.m. on East Main Street and was arrested for misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

• An unknown person reportedly removed approximately $7,000 worth of aluminum from Island International on Scott Avenue in Calverton around 3:05 p.m. last Thursday, officials said.

• An unknown man reportedly stole an iPad Air, valued at $650, from Target on Route 58 around 12:55 p.m. Friday, officials said.

• Police responded to an automatic alarm call at Riverhead Market & Grocery on Railroad Avenue around 9:47 p.m. Friday and discovered a customer was accidently locked inside the store and set off the alarm, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments