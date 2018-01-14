Southampton Blotter: Riverhead woman faces felony weapons charge

A Riverhead woman was arrested on a felony weapons charge last Friday after a verbal dispute with another woman escalated, according to Southampton Town police.

Vanessa Cobb, 54, allegedly held a large butcher knife to the other woman’s cheek, then punched her in the face, police said.

Ms. Cobb was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, a violation, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on a drug possession charge last Thursday during a traffic stop on Brown Street near Ludlam Avenue in Riverside, according to police.

Timothy McKay, 48, was first found to be driving while his license was suspended four times, police said. During a search of his vehicle, police found a quantity of cocaine, officials said.

Mr. McKay was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Roger Dickman, 42, of Moriches, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Monday after police stopped him for multiple traffic violations on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead, according to state police.

• Shelby Rand, 25, of Calverton, was charged with DWI Sunday on State Route 25 in Riverhead after she was stopped for multiple traffic infractions, according to state police.

• Alicia Davender, 27, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday after she was pulled over on Flanders Road for a traffic violation and police found her license was suspended, according to officials.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

