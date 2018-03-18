Southampton Blotter: Erratic driver charged with DWI in Riverside

A Riverhead man was caught driving drunk last Tuesday after a caller reported an erratic driver in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

Police found Juan Sanchez-Landaverde, 19, driving erratically on Quogue Riverhead Road near Cross River Drive in a vehicle that matched the caller’s description, authorities said.

When stopped, Mr. Sanchez-Landaverde was found to have slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, police said. It was also found that he was driving without a license and had been previously charged with DWI, police said.

Mr. Sanchez-Landaverde was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI, aggravated DWI and four violations, police said.

• Juan Lopez-Guevara, 22, of Riverhead was arrested last Sunday after he was pulled over on Flanders Road near the Big Duck in Flanders for two traffic infractions, police said.

Upon investigation, Mr. Lopez-Guevara was found to have red, glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath, police said.

He was charged with DWI and five violations, police said.

• Jonathan Downing, 54, of Riverhead was arrested last Friday following a traffic stop on Ludlum Avenue in Riverhead, according to state police.

An on-scene investigation found Mr. Downing, who was observed failing to maintain his lane, to be intoxicated and that he had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, police said.

Mr. Downing was charged with DWI, police said.

• Khalil Pertillar, 23, of Richmond, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead last Wednesday, according to state police. Mr. Pertillar was found to be intoxicated and was charged with DWI and a violation, police said.

• James Austin, 60, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop in Riverhead, police said.

Mr. Austin was stopped for an equipment violation on West Main Street near Griffing Avenue when police found he was driving with a revoked license, according to police. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

