Southampton Blotter: Flanders man arrested on forgery charge

Southampton Town police arrested a Flanders man for felony forgery in Aquebogue last Wednesday.

Pablo Ajcuc, 19, was in the back seat of a car that was stopped for a traffic infraction near Cypress Avenue and Silverbrook Drive around 6:50 p.m. and police determined he was in possession of a bag of marijuana and a forged driver’s license, officials said.

Mr. Ajcuc was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

The driver of the car was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a traffic violation.

• Two Riverhead men were arrested for felony drug possession in Northampton last Thursday.

Larry Grampus, 37, was stopped around 3 p.m. near Lake Avenue and Old Westhampton Road when police noticed that his passenger, 42-year-old Thomas Chance, was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. When police approached the car, they found Mr. Chance was in possession of an open can of Budweiser, officials said. They also learned that Mr.

Grampus had a revoked license and was required to drive with an interlock device, officials said. Additionally, police reportedly found crack cocaine on the front passenger side floor and three bags of powder cocaine hidden under the center console.

Mr. Chance and Mr. Grampus were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and multiple violations.

Additionally, Mr. Grampus was charged with misdemeanor third- and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police arrested an Aquebogue man for driving while intoxicated in East Quogue Saturday.

When Alfredo Hernandez, 29, was stopped for traffic infractions on Route 24 around 12:40 a.m., police noticed he had slurred speech, red glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, officials said. He was unbalanced when leaving the car and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests, officials said. He was also found to have a suspended license and a bench warrant out of Riverhead Town, officials said.

Mr. Hernandez was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor DWI and numerous traffic violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for drug possession in Flanders last Thursday.

Police received a report around 9 p.m. saying men were doing drugs in a car on Evergreen Road, officials said. When a police officer approached the vehicle, which smelled strongly of marijuana, he saw Rony Bonilla Morales, 25, attempting to shove something between the seats, officials said. When Mr. Bonilla Morales was asked to exit the car, a small bag of cocaine was reportedly seen sticking out from in between the seats where he was sitting.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Police arrested a Manorville man for drug possession in Aquebogue last Monday.

Matthew Gabrielsen, 28, was seen driving with an expired inspection sticker around 5:20 p.m. Police turned on the patrol car’s lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Mr. Gabrielsen, but he continued down Route 105 for a quarter-mile, eventually pulling into a business, officials said. Mr. Gabrielsen tried to leave his car, and as he did so, police saw an open syringe in the driver’s side door, officials said. He was placed under arrest, and police found nine suboxone strips in his coat pocket. They also determined that he had a suspended license and registration, officials said.

Mr. Gabrielsen was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and multiple violations.

• New York State Police arrested a Speonk man for drug possession on Route 58 in Riverhead Saturday.

Jonathan Pacholk, 27, was stopped for traffic violations and police found him to be in possession of oxycodone, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• New York State Police arrested a Riverhead woman for DWI in Hampton Bays Saturday.

Ruby Wesley, 66, was stopped on Montauk Highway near Canoe Place Road and police noticed she smelled strongly of alcohol. She performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and a breath sample showed her blood alcohol content was .16 percent, officials said.

She was charged with DWI.

• A Central Islip man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Monday. After Frank Figueroa, 21, was stopped for a traffic infraction around 3:30 p.m. on Riverleigh Avenue near Marta’s Deli, police learned he had a revoked license, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Calverton man for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays Sunday.

Daniel Voccia, 48, was stopped for a traffic infraction on County Road 39 around 4:25 p.m. and police learned he had a revoked license.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

