Southampton Blotter: Crack cocaine found during traffic stop, police said

A Calverton woman was arrested for possession of crack cocaine Saturday following a traffic stop on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

Kari Reid, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for having a cracked windshield. Upon the stop, Ms. Reid handed over a crack pipe to police, officials said. She was later found to be carrying a folded one-dollar bill in her pocket that contained crack cocaine, police said.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation, police said.

• A Patchogue man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on Birch Street in Riverside, police said.

George Beere, 50, was stopped for an equipment violation when police discovered a small zip-lock bag sticking out of his vehicle’s ashtray, officials said. He told police it was marijuana and handed it over, police said.

Upon search, Mr. Beere was found to be carrying a glass crack pipe in his pocket, and two knotted plastic bags containing crack cocaine were spotted on the floor by the driver’s seat, police said.

Mr. Beere was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two violations.

• Juliana Souza, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested for driving with a license that was suspended due to prior convictions last Tuesday on Woodhull Avenue near Lake Avenue in Riverside, police said.

She was charged with second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

