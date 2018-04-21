Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead man faces DWI charge

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for driving while intoxicated on County Road 58 last Sunday.

Alexander Martinez of Riverhead was unable to stay in his lane and drove over the pavement markings around 9:40 a.m., officials said. A police officer pulled Mr. Martinez over in the parking lot of Payless Shoes and determined that he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI as well as other equipment violations.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for DWI on East Main Street last Thursday.

After Marjorie Cirello, 54, was stopped around 8:10 p.m. for a defective driver’s side headlight, police determined she was intoxicated, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Police arrested a 53-year-old woman for DWI on Harrison Avenue last Tuesday.

Diane Fetkovich of Riverhead was attempting to pick up her child up at Riverhead High School around 12:50 p.m. when the director of school security notified police that she was intoxicated, officials said.

Ms. Fetkovich was charged with aggravated DWI and held for arraignment at police headquarters.

• Servio Ortez was charged with DWI around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s the Baptist R.C. Church on North Country Road in Wading River, officials said.

• Candido Ixpatac, 43, was charged with misdemeanor DWI around 8:25 p.m. on Edgar Avenue in Aquebogue Sunday, officials said.

• Michael Lozano-Bueno, 17, of Riverhead, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation around 9:10 a.m. at police headquarters, officials said.

• Police charged a juvenile with misdemeanor third-degree assault at police headquarters on Howell Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Friday officials said. The arrest is related to an incident that occurred at Riverhead High School around 1:50 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• Willie Moore Jr. was charged Sunday with misdemeanor petit larceny around 6 p.m. at New Balance in Tanger Outlets, officials said.

• John Waggoner was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on East Second Street around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

• Brittany Buckley was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Ostrander Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Police charged Timothy Edler with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Elton Street around 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

• Police said an unknown man stole two 12-packs of Heineken beer, valued at $39.08, from the BP gas station on West Main Street around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

