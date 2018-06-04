Cops: Woman who used cloned debit card wanted for questioning

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who is wanted for questioning in a grand larceny investigation for using a cloned debit card in February.

The woman was caught on surveillance cameras at two locations, including one in Riverhead, for using the cloned debit card to withdraw several hundred dollars from ATMs, police said. She was spotted at CVS on Montauk Highway in East Hampton and at Chase Bank on Route 58 in Riverhead. Both incidents were on Feb. 7.

The woman is described as being in her late teens to early 20s, about 5 foot 4, 100 to 120 pounds and of Asian descent, police said. She had long black hair and was wearing black leggings and a green hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Det. Ryan Hogan of the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-6989, ext. 216, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information the leads to an arrest.

