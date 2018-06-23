Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for felony grand larceny in Calverton

Riverhead Town police arrested a 48-year-old man for felony grand larceny in Calverton last Wednesday.

Anastasios Makropoulos was charged with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle stemming from an incident at Allied Building Supply around 9:10 a.m., officials said.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old woman for stealing from Target in Riverhead last Thursday.

Katherine Espinal Peralta of Riverhead stole $790 worth of items, including clothing, jewelry, electronics and stationery from the Route 58 store around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Cara Slabic, 36, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Gala Fresh Farms on Route 58 in Riverhead around 3:15 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Vinicio Ajcuc-Boch, 36, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being in a car accident on Cross River Drive around 9:15 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Julio Chocon-Zurdo was charged with DWI near Doctors Path and Northville Turnpike in Riverhead around 5:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

• A 14-year-old was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief around 9:05 a.m. last Wednesday at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, officials said.

• Police arrested Stephen Defazio for misdemeanor resisting arrest and having an outstanding Nassau County Police Department warrant around 1:10 p.m. Friday, officials said.

• Police arrested Jacsiel Mosquea, 17, of Wading River for misdemeanor third-degree assault at Little Flower Monday around 5:15 a.m., officials said.

Ms. Mosquea was also charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, around 12:35 a.m. Monday after she threw several rocks at a Little Flower employee, flipped over chairs and threw several other items inside the building, officials said.

• A Shirley man who allegedly attempted to steal a cart full of televisions and other electronics from the Riverhead Walmart in December was arrested with the assistance of Suffolk County police, according to a press release from Riverhead Town police.

Andrew Walsh, 30, was arrested at his home on two outstanding warrants from Suffolk County police. He was later turned over to Riverhead police and transported to police headquarters where he was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. Police said the charges stemmed from incidents occurring Dec. 23, 2017, at Walmart and Target in Riverhead.

Police released surveillance footage in January of a suspect who was stopped by store employees at Walmart as he attempted to leave the store with the cart of electronics. When confronted, he allegedly ran into the parking lot and left.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

