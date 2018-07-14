Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for identity theft

Riverhead Town police charged Richard Johannes with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft, both felonies, around 8:55 p.m. at police headquarters. He was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, officials said.

• Police arrested a Greenport woman for driving while intoxicated on West Main Street last Tuesday.

Christine Kempner, 49, was involved in a car crash around 7 p.m. and later charged with misdemeanor DWI and violating a breath test, officials said.

• A 35-year-old man was arrested for DWI in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Ubencio Salguero Ventura of Riverhead was stopped on Griffing Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for not using a signal.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old for driving while ability impaired in Riverhead Sunday.

Edward Kneski of Riverhead was stopped for traffic violations near Doctors Path and Middle Road around 1:50 a.m. when police determined he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, both misdemeanors.

• A Calverton man was arrested for trespassing in Riverhead last Monday stemming from an earlier incident at a Twomey Avenue residence around 5:05 p.m. June 30.

James Nowack, 38, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors.

• Roberto Gomez, 32, of Flanders was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Target on Route 58 around 7 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• An East Avenue homeowner called police around 9:55 a.m. Friday to complain about the amount of beer cans left in the yard by his friends after they were drinking together, officials said. Police advised the man that it was his responsibility to clean it up and no further police action would be taken, officials said.

• Three burglaries were reported in town this week. A safe was stolen from a home on Remsen Road in Wading River Friday night, The latter two occurred Tuesday night at neighboring houses on East Avenue and cash was removed in both instances. No arrests have been made in any of the three reported burglaries.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

