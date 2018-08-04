Riverhead Blotter: Melville man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Riverhead Town police arrested a Melville man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Saturday.

Willis Lindstadt, 24, was involved in a car accident around 12:15 a.m. on Main Street when police determined he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and held for morning arraignment.

• A Southold woman was arrested for stealing in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Danielle Cordone, 42, reported to police headquarters in response to a criminal summons around 11:45 a.m. and after she was fingerprinted she was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, officials said.

• Robert Hogan, 54, was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt and a violation around 2:55 a.m. last Tuesday on Wading River Manor Road in Calverton, officials said.

• Kathleen Smith was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Walmart on Route 58 around 2:15 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

