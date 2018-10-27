Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead woman arrested for driving with suspended license

Riverhead police responded to Long Island Spirits in Baiting Hollow over the weekend after a dispute broke out among five patrons.

According to a police report, two security guards and five patrons became involved in an altercation involving pushing, kicking and punching around 4:55 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that the patrons were uncooperative and combative.

One security guard was transported via ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center for an ankle injury.

All parties involved declined to press charges.

• Riverhead police arrested a Calverton woman for stealing clothing from Target last Thursday.

Charlene Nowack-Sequen, 59, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license last Wednesday.

According to Riverhead police, Carolyn Parker, 45, was pulled over on East Main Street near Hubbard Avenue for not wearing a seatbelt when an officer discovered her license was suspended. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• An unknown person damaged a sign and awning at Phil’s Waterfront Bar & Grill in Aquebogue last Wednesday.

• Riverhead police arrested a Greenport man at the Riverhead Train Station last Tuesday after he slapped another man in the face.

Richard Thomas, 52, was charged with second-degree harassment.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested last week for stealing assorted groceries from Stop and Shop.

Shanequa Cunningham, 32, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny last Tuesday around 6:19 p.m. in connection to the incident.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old Riverhead man after he stole a pair of Nike sneakers from Modell’s Sporting Goods store last Monday.

Terry Bodden was found near Home Depot to be in possession of the stolen sneakers, police said.

He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

