Riverhead Blotter: Wading River Fire Department responds to a vehicle fire at Phil’s

Riverhead Town police and the Wading River Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Phil’s in Wading River early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:21 a.m., they found a 2007 black GMC Yukon “fully engulfed” in flames. The vehicle was unoccupied and parked when the fire broke out, police said.

It’s unclear how the blaze started.

• A Patchogue man was arrested Saturday after he was caught driving with a license that had been suspended 14 times.

Zachary Gonzalez, 35, was stopped on East Main Street in Riverhead around 9 a.m. and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a revoked license Sunday.

Police said that after Francisco Salguero, 47, was pulled over around 1:57 p.m. on East Main Street near Segal Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign, an officer discovered his license was suspended.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and transferred to Southampton police for further processing of two active warrants, police said.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old Riverhead man for driving with a suspended registration Saturday.

According to police, Shaun Worthington was stopped on Northville Turnpike around 5:26 p.m. He had a learner’s permit and two passengers, but no other licensed driver was in the vehicle, police said. The vehicle registration was also found to be suspended and three plastic bags containing marijuana were recovered, police said.

Mr. Worthington was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, both misdemeanors, and released on bail at police headquarters.

• Riverhead police and the Wading River Fire Department responded to a small electrical fire that broke out in a garage on Hill Street Saturday.

At approximately 3:26 p.m., they found a 1999 Chrysler Sebring on fire. The homeowner extinguished the flames and fire department officials ensured the area was safe, police said.

• An unknown man stole $791 worth of merchandise from the Riverhead Walmart last Thursday around 1:12 p.m.

According to a police report, he fled in a gray Nissan Murano.

• A Bay Shore man was arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop revealed he was driving with a suspended license.

Randy Joyner, 30, was stopped on Ostrander Avenue around 9:16 a.m., police said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

• An Aquebogue woman alerted Riverhead police last Wednesday that an unknown person shattered the windshield of her 1989 Porsche on Meetinghouse Creek Road. The incident is believed to have occurred overnight, officials said.

• An employee at the Calvin Klein store at Tanger Outlets reported to police last Wednesday that two unknown males entered the store at approximately 4:12 p.m. and stole approximately $700 worth of clothing. They fled westbound on foot, police said.

• A Manorville man was arrested last week after he used a cellphone to contact a woman in Wading River, violating an order of protection.

Police arrested David Cooley, 44, last Tuesday around 4:36 p.m. and charged him with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments