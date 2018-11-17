Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for shooting at Calverton Hills

Suffolk County police arrested a 17-year-old from Calverton in connection with a shooting last week.

After a foot pursuit on East Main Street, Riverhead police took Matthew Pittman Jr. into custody around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday.

According to Suffolk police, Mr. Pittman threatened two men in a parking lot at Calverton Hills around 3:45 p.m. last Sunday with a pistol, forcibly stealing a lighter, cash and a wallet.

He then fired several shots, injuring a 23-year-old Mattituck man who was taken by private vehicle to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mr. Pittman is facing two counts of first-degree robbery and an assault charge, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Friday after he allegedly hit two security guards in the head at the Suffolk Theater.

Daniel O’Connell, 48, was arrested on two counts of harassment and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

Police said an investigation into possible criminal mischief charges against Mr. O’Connell is ongoing, since a glass window was broken while attempting to remove him from the building.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man Friday who allegedly stole a computer valued at $599 from Walmart in October.

Nicholas Fisher, 32, was arrested at his home and charged with petit larceny.

• Two unknown suspects stole 35 men’s button-down shirts from Vineyard Vines at Tanger Outlets Saturday, police said.

The clothing is valued at $1,700, officials said.

• Wading River Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at a Bayberry Road home Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

A Riverhead fire marshal at the scene said the fire appeared to have originated in the oil burner flue pipe.

• Riverhead police responded to Lolly’s Hut in Riverhead last Thursday after a 911 caller reported smoke coming from a dumpster in the parking lot.

Riverhead Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire around 6:04 p.m., officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments