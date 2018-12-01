The annual Jamesport tree lighting: Photos

Dozens gathered outside the George Young Community Center in Jamesport Thursday for the annual Christmas tree lighting hosted by the Jamesport Fire Department.
Santa arrived via fire truck after the lighting ceremony to visit with the children.
See more photos of the event by Elizabeth Wagner below:
Children of Aquebogue Schools sing holiday songs prior to Santa’s arrival.
Six-year-old Cameron Brown of Riverhead tells Santa he wants a Hot Wheels Car Wash for Christmas.
Jakub Walilko of Jamesport asked Santa for a train for Christmas.
Foteini Prokopidou of Jamesport visits with Santa.
rian Linnen and his son, Kaden Linnen (6yo), of Aquebogue, visit with Santa.
Of the Jamesport Fire Department: William Leonardi, Ray Ellis, Dan Doroski, and Eddie Ferger.
Representatives of the Jamesport Fire Department and the Greater Jamesport Civic Association.
All of Aquebogue: Rowan Jacobs (5yo), Juliana Uguil (6yo), and Jacob Uguil (8yo).
The 2018 tree lighting ceremony at the George Young Community Center in Jamesport.
Lauren Robert-Demolaize with Lily and Chloe Robert-Demolaize of Mattituck, and Tara Jacobs with Emerson and Rowan Jacobs of Aquebogue.
The 2018 tree lighting ceremony at the George Young Community Center in Jamesport.
One-year-old Julia Lopresti of Aquebogue with her father.
