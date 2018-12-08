Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead man charged with possession of a controlled substance

Zachary Camerzell, 25, of Riverhead was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, late Monday night on Harrison Avenue, police said.

• Police arrested Brian Pujols, 31, of Riverhead on felony assault charges Saturday.

During a dispute at a West Main Street residence at 1:36 p.m., he allegedly struck another resident several times with an expandable metal baton, police said.

He was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony.

• A 2017 Nissan Rogue was stolen from Riverhead Mobil Saturday at approximately 11:39 a.m. The owner of the vehicle, a Riverhead man, told police that he left the vehicle open and running curbside while he was inside.

• Riverhead police arrested an East Quogue woman on petit larceny charges Friday after she stole from HomeSense, where she was employed.

Police said Annmarie Christina, 37, stole a $422 gift card, $269 in merchandise and a $159 gift card from the store. She was charged with three counts of petit larceny, officials said.

• A Riverhead man reported Friday that he was scammed out of $1,500 via Facebook for the purchase of a dog. Police are investigating.

• Pamela Renna, 37, of Islip was charged with petit larceny for stealing over $500 worth of items from Walmart in Riverhead last Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. She was released on $100 bail, police said.

• A 50-year-old Riverhead man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after he fell from a ladder at the Long Island Aquarium, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m.

• A Queens woman was arrested last Wednesday at Tanger Outlets after she stole $290 worth of shirts from Guess Factory Outlet and a bag from Victoria’s Secret, police said.

Jenny Rivera, 39, was charged with petit larceny around 3:30 p.m. and later released on $250 bail, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

