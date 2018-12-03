The former Sports Authority building on Route 58 doesn’t have any tenants lined up yet, but the owner of the property has submitted a site plan application to divide the 45,000-square-foot building into three separate spaces, according to Jeff Murphree, Riverhead Town’s planning and building administrator.
READ
With daylight saving time beginning on Sunday, people are getting ready to change their clocks and spring forward an hour.
Fire officials advise to also use this time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. READ
A footbridge in Riverhead’s Cranberry Bog Preserve that has been closed for the last six years is open for public use after its ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. READ
Ben Eager (from left), Kat Motlenski, Jason Rios (standing), David Lopez, Leah Kerensky and Ryan Nowak, cast members of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. (Credit: North Fork Community Theatre/Katharine Schroeder)
North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck will continue its 60th-anniversary season with the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Thursdays to Sundays, March 8 to 25. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
(more…)
For 75 years, the Suffolk County Fair was held on 20 acres in Riverhead owned by the Suffolk County Agricultural Society.
Purchased in 1868 for $1,650, the land on Pulaski Street was home to the week-long fairs, which featured horse and bicycle racing and numerous agricultural competitions. READ
People from across Long Island gathered at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury Saturday afternoon to celebrate the successes of Long Island NAACP members and inspire people to keep fighting for justice for black people.
One of the most notable people at the event was its keynote speaker Rashad Robinson, a 1997 graduate of Riverhead High School and current executive director of Color of Change. READ
The fifth annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 24, at 1 p.m. It will start at the intersection of Washington and North Railroad avenues and travel north to Jamesport Fire Department headquarters on Manor Road. READ
A new chapter of my life was written last September when I became a grandmother, aka Glam Mom (a moniker my sister bestowed on me).
My world has tilted, I have been spun into a new turf — and I’m loving every minute of it. READ