Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead arrested for driving without a license

Nicholle Reynolds of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday around 11 p.m. for driving without a license and fleeing police, according to reports.

Ms. Reynolds allegedly tried to flee police after officers attempted to stop her for a traffic violation. She then stopped on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Aquebogue. Police said she was driving without insurance, inspection certification or a license. She was charged with two misdemeanors for unlawful fleeing a police officer and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She also faces six traffic violations.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred around 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday in Riverhead, according to reports.

A caller reported earlier in the month at 8 a.m., she left a necklace in a pink bag for a friend to pick up inside her mailbox at her home on Gregory Place in Riverhead, police said. The caller said when she checked her mailbox around noon, it was empty, but her friend stated she had not come to pick up the necklace.

No suspect has been located.

• Riverhead police responded to a report of a car fire last Thursday on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton.

Officers extinguished a small fire coming from the driver’s seat of a black 2014 Ford Escape outside the owner’s home just past 8 a.m. Police interviewed the owner, who reported having electrical issues with the vehicle the day before. The Wading River Fire Department also responded to the incident.

• Police are investigating a report of three pellets fired into a vehicle at the Target Outlet Center in Riverhead Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

A caller reported that between 6 and 10 p.m. Jan 22 three unknown individuals shot three pellets into his 2015 Nissan Altima parked in a lot within the Target Outlets, damaging the rear trunk and bumper. The value of the damage is unknown at this time, reports said. No suspects were located.

• Police are investigating a report of criminal trespassing that occurred on Hulse Avenue in Riverhead Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

A homeowner reported an individual entered their summer home in Riverhead between Dec. 11 and Dec. 26, 2018, by breaking a porch handle and entering a closed porch area. The individual told police the suspect has been sleeping inside the space because there’s a small space heater, couch cushions, and other property on the porch. It’s unclear if the suspect forced entry into the actual home.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

