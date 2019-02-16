Riverhead Blotter: United Methodist Church damaged

Riverhead Town police are investigating a report of damage to the Riverhead United Methodist Church last Thursday morning, according to reports.

A caller reported damage to a screen on the front of the church at 204 East Main St. The caller guessed the damage occurred the previous evening after a someone damaged a screen to gain access to the porch and avoid the rain overnight.

An estimate on the cost to repair the damage was not available, police said.

The suspect could face a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Saturday morning for disorderly conduct, police reports said.

Police received a report of a fight which occurred around 1 a.m. on Route 58 in Riverhead. Two people were found to be engaged in a physical altercation, reports said. The Riverhead man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a violation, after punching the other individual and knocking him to the ground, police said.

• Police are investigating a report of harassment that occurred at the Riverhead High School last Thursday, reports said.

Assistant principal Sean O’Hara reported the situation to a police officer in the building around 11:50 a.m. involving two students. Mr. O’Hara told police one student posted a video to Snapchat threatening to kill another student. An officer in the district visited the student’s home later that day, but received no response. The following day, the same officer spoke to an individual in the home who told him the conflict was resolved. Police reports said Mr. O’Hara notified the parent by e-mail that he would be suspended for the post.

• Police are investing a report of graffiti at Riverhead High School that occurred Friday, according to reports.

Around 10:44 a.m. an officer discovered graffiti on the north side of the school near storage units. District security director Terry Culhane investigated the graffiti with other officers and found additional markings on multiple storage units at the high school. There are no available surveillance videos of the area, police reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

