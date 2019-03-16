Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for domestic incident

Selvin Ruiz-Guzman, 33, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday evening in Riverhead for a domestic incident, reports said.

Two officers responded to a complaint of violent incident at a home on Roanoke Avenue, reports said. The 31-year-old victim stated that her boyfriend, Mr. Ruiz-Guzman, choked her, punched her in the head three times and later shoved her to the ground.

After investigation with a K-9 unit, police arrested Mr. Ruiz-Guzman for the incident. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor; harassment in the second degree, a violation; and a prior bench warrant with the Riverhead Police Department dated back to 2016.

• Christopher Van Tassle, 41, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday afternoon for driving without a license, police reports said.

Mr. Van Tassle was observed on Old Country Road operating a 2000 Chevy S10 Extreme with one false license plate.

Later, police found Mr. Van Tassle operating an unregistered, uninsured and uninspected vehicle with a revoked non-driver ID. He was arrested, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and taken to Riverhead Police Department for processing.

• Two Riverhead men were arrested on Newton Avenue Saturday afternoon, reports said.

Driver Timothy Edler, 23, of Aquebogue and passenger Jonathan Lee, 23 of Riverhead were pulled over around 3:30 p.m. for an equipment violation.

Upon further investigation, police found marijuana smoke emanating from the vehicle. Mr. Lee admitted that the drug was his and was later arrested for unlawful possession. Mr. Edler was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

• Petit larceny charges were filed against Charlene Sequen, 60, of Calverton after she was caught stealing from the Riverhead Target last Thursday, reports said.

A March 7 report stated that a security guard at the Riverhead Target confirmed an individual stole a Motorola baby monitor valued at $199.99 from the store. Security footage and further research revealed Ms. Sequen stole the property at 12:25 p.m. last Wednesday. She was charged with the misdemeanor.

• Police are investigating a report of vehicle damage that occurred on Hallock Street last Thursday.

A resident reported that between 11 p.m. March 6 and 7 a.m. March 7 an unknown person damaged the windshield of her 2009 Toyota Camry. The officer requested surveillance footage from neighbors, and one stated he would review footage from his cameras and contact police if he found evidence.

• Police responded to a report of assault Friday morning at 311 West Lane, reports said.

Around 11:07 a.m., an unidentified Riverhead male, 53, allegedly assaulted another Riverhead man, 48, after the they got into a verbal argument on a work-related issue. The victim was escorted to Peconic Bay Medical Center in a private vehicle after being hit with a stainless steel spray can. He allegedly sustained a laceration to the left side of his head and minor swelling. The investigation was turned over to the detective division.

• Wilmer Ramos Gregorio, 25, of Riverhead was arrested by New York State police March 3 around 6 a.m. for driving drunk in Calverton. He was charged with DWI.

• A Riverhead teenager was charged with a felony for possessing a forged Social Security card and forged U.S. Permanent Resident card, according to state police.

Diego Elizalde, 17, was stopped for vehicle and traffic violations last Wednesday. Police found he was in possession of marijuana THC oil. He was charged with a misdemeanor for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

