Cops: Flanders man killed in two-car crash on Flanders Road

A 20-year-old Flanders man died early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Flanders Road in Hampton Bays, according to Southampton Town Police.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. near Bellows Pond Road and involved a Ford pickup and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, police said. Officers found the driver of the Chevrolet, Marcelo Viscalla-Diaz, unresponsive and trapped within the vehicle. Members of the Hampton Bays Fire Department responded with heavy rescue along with members of the Hampton Bays Ambulance.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Kevin Montano, 18, of East Hampton. Police said Mr. Montano was driving north on Flanders Road and Mr. Viscalla-Diaz was traveling south when the vehicles collided. Mr. Viscalla-Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Mr. Viscalla-Diaz graduated from Riverhead High School in 2017.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to assist Southampton police with the investigation. At this time no charges have been filed, police said, and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Photo caption: The Chevrolet Trailblazer is towed away by police Tuesday morning. (Credit: Dana Shaw/Southampton Press)

