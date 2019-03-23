Riverhead Blotter: Missile in the sky? No, just a shooting star

Several Wading River residents called police Monday evening to report “what looked like a missile” going across the sky. According to a police report, it was actually a shooting star.

• Police responded to the Riverhead Ciderhouse Saturday after a woman reported that while she was holding her 1-year-old nephew, an unknown man grabbed her from behind, putting his hands around her head and her nephew’s head. She broke free, police said, but the man fled in a red vehicle. No injuries were reported.

• Gregory Powell, 56, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Hubbard Avenue Saturday around noon.

• Nicholas Moschetto, 26, of Riverhead was arrested on unspecified burglary charges last Thursday, according to Riverhead police reports.

• A Centereach woman was arrested for stealing from a Main Street restaurant Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

Erica Spatafora, 31, allegedly jumped over a gated area in an attempt to gain access to meat freezers. She then stole two bags of bread valued at $300, police said.

She was charged with petit larceny.

• Judith Losee, 59, of Riverhead was arrested for petit larceny after she allegedly stole $268 worth of merchandise from Walmart Sunday afternoon.

• A power washer and one license plate were reported stolen from the PSEG facility on Doctors Path Friday morning, according to a police report.

• Deena Colgan, 47, of Riverhead was arrested in Aquebogue last Wednesday after she allegedly gave police a false name while being questioned by police.

According to a police report, Ms. Colgan was arrested for false personation, a misdemeanor, as well as a local Riverhead Town bench warrant.

• Petit larceny charges were filed against Alicia Descalzo, 35, of Riverhead last Tuesday after she allegedly stole over $500 of merchandise from Target, according to police reports.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments