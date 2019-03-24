Southampton Blotter: Riverhead women accused of harassment, trespassing

A group of three Riverhead women were arrested last Monday in Riverside for harassment and trespassing, according to Southampton Town police reports.

The women were allegedly trespassing on the victim’s property at Randall Street in Riverside. Reports said the three women blocked the victim’s car and started yelling at the victim. One woman in the group tapped on the window of the car with a wrench.

The victim provided police with written statement and trespass affidavit and intends to press charges. The three women were charged with two violations and released on appearance tickets.

• Kevin Dichtl of Calverton was arrested Sunday evening in Riverside for driving while intoxicated, according to Southampton Town police.

Mr. Dichtl, 31, was pulled over on St. Patrick’s Day at the intersection of Flanders Road and Vail Avenue around 11 p.m. after he was observed exiting the Route 24 traffic circle too quickly and later crossing over roadway lines. Later, police reports said, he failed to signal onto Vail Avenue.

He was charged with four traffic violations in addition to misdemeanor DWI.

• A Kew Garden Hills man whose license was suspended 10 times for failure to pay and answer a summons was arrested last Tuesday following a traffic stop, according to reports.

Ladislav Ruc, 31, was pulled over in Flanders for driving without functional plate lights, police said. Mr. Ruc was also driving with a child in the passenger seat of the car.

He was arrested at 9:57 p.m. and transported to headquarters where he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor and two violations.

• Taylor Alfred, 42, of Flanders was arrested for arson in Flanders last week, according to reports.

Last Monday, a Flanders resident reported Mr. Alfred was smashing windows in his apartment and burning various objects outside his home. Southampton police, state troopers, Riverhead K-9 and other detective units responded to the scene.

The Flanders Fire Department extinguished the fire. Mr. Alfred was later arrested and charged with arson, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a felony.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred in Flanders last Wednesday, according to reports.

A Flanders woman told police that the glove box in her car was ransacked last Wednesday. Reports said she later realized that two Allstate insurance cards were missing from her glove box. The victim stated that she did leave the vehicle unlocked last Tuesday night but did not give anyone permission to enter it or take the items. The victim contacted Allstate and notified them of the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments