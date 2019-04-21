Southampton Blotter: Driver arrested in Riverside for possession of cocaine

Southampton Town police arrested a Hampton Bays man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside Friday.

According to police, William Hillen, 38, was stopped for inadequate taillights and license plate lights on Flanders Road near Cross River Drive around 8:30 p.m. An officer discovered that his license had been suspended.

Officials also determined Mr. Hillen was in possession of cocaine, according to a police report.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors.

A passenger, Rose Caruana of Riverhead, 30, was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges in Hampton Bays Saturday evening.

According to a police report, police observed Lawrence James, 33, seated in his vehicle near a business on Shinnecock Road around 11:50 p.m. and acting suspiciously.

Police responded to investigate a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle and found him to be in possession of marijuana and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine.

Mr. James was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony.

• A Central Islip woman was arrested in Northampton Saturday for driving with a license that had been suspended 22 times.

Police said Sharaya Jones, 23, was stopped for speeding near Speonk-Riverhead Road around 9:30 p.m. She was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

• Police arrested Jose Martinez, 42, of East Patchogue in Northampton Saturday evening for driving with a suspended license.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Jose Nunez, 32, of Flanders was arrested last Monday around 10:45 a.m. for driving with a revoked license in Shinnecock Hills.

Officials said his license had been revoked in 2013 and 2014 due to alcohol-related charges.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, both misdemeanors.

His vehicle was impounded, according to officials.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

