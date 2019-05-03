Cops: Northampton man arrested for arson

Southampton Town police arrested a Northampton man Friday morning after responding to reports of several plastic trash bins on fire.

Southampton officers along with New York State police and a K-9 unit from the state police canvassed the area in Northampton and located 25-year-old Joseph Nizza. He was taken to police headquarters and questioned by Southampton detectives.

Police charged him with four counts of fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor, stemming from the incident as well as three additional incidents that occurred on April 26 in the same area.

Mr. Nizza was held for morning arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court.

