Daily Update: Vehicular homicide case heads to trial, theater proposes five-story expansion

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 3:

NEWS

Murphy declines plea offer, case headed for trial

Suffolk Theater proposes five-story expansion that would include retail, apartments

DA: ‘Ringleader’ pleads guilty in illegal East End dumping scheme

Boots-deep in research: Mattituck students collect DNA samples

Cops: Northampton man arrested for arson

County continues push for advanced septic systems

NORTHFORKER

Our guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo on the North Fork

SPORTS

Ethan Greenidge prepares to begin journey with New Orleans Saints

Girls Track and Field: Tuckers blast Settlers in title showdown

Boys Track and Field: Southold runs to its first league title

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 56 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Rain is likely in the evening.

Cloudy skies and the chance of rain exists throughout the weekend.

