Daily Update: Vehicular homicide case heads to trial, theater proposes five-story expansion

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 3:
NEWS
Murphy declines plea offer, case headed for trial
Suffolk Theater proposes five-story expansion that would include retail, apartments
DA: ‘Ringleader’ pleads guilty in illegal East End dumping scheme
Boots-deep in research: Mattituck students collect DNA samples
Cops: Northampton man arrested for arson
County continues push for advanced septic systems
NORTHFORKER
Our guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo on the North Fork
SPORTS
Ethan Greenidge prepares to begin journey with New Orleans Saints
Girls Track and Field: Tuckers blast Settlers in title showdown
Boys Track and Field: Southold runs to its first league title
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 56 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Rain is likely in the evening.
Cloudy skies and the chance of rain exists throughout the weekend.