Southampton Blotter: Riverside man who left scene of crash charged with DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverside man for drunken driving last Sunday evening after he allegedly left the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Police said Leonel Quinilla, 30, left the scene of an accident near County Road 105 and a witness observed him get out of the vehicle and run into the woods.

Police later located Mr. Quinilla on Ludlam Avenue, where he told police he had consumed “five large Coronas.”

He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a prior conviction within the past 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and several violations, officials said.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested for driving without a valid license in Northampton last Saturday around 3 a.m.

Miguel Segoviano, 37, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, after he was stopped on Westhampton Riverhead Road for inadequate lights on his vehicle, according to a police report.

• Police are investigating after an unknown person threw a rock at a window at the Riverside McDonald’s early last Tuesday morning, entered and stole approximately $300 from cash registers.

An employee called police to report the crime, which was captured on surveillance video, around 5 a.m., according to a report.

• Enrique Moreno-Ara, 53, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Flanders last Monday around 8 p.m. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, several violations, and also taken in on an active warrant in Southampton Town, according to police.

• A Manorville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Northampton last Monday around 10:45 p.m.

Timothy Kelledy, 49, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and violations for the vehicle being unregistered and uninspected, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

