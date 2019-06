The Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse team led start to finish in Saturday’s Class C New York State championship game against Jamesville-DeWitt. The Wildcats’ 12-7 victory brought them the program’s fourth state title.

Junior Xavier Arline scored five goals with two assists to lead the Wildcats’ attack.

The Wildcats finish the season 18-5.

See more photos from the championship below:

Photos by Christopher Cecere

