Police seek public’s help after theft at Riverside McDonald’s

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who burglarized a fast food restaurant in Riverside last month.

One or more suspects broke a window at McDonald’s, located at 30 Flanders Road, at approximately 3 a.m. May 7. The suspects entered the restaurant and stole cash, police said.

No further descriptions were available.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

