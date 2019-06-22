Riverhead Blotter: Aquebogue man arrested for harassment

Bradford Reeve, 45, of Aquebogue, was arrested on Main Road Aquebogue Saturday morning for criminal contempt and harassment, reports said.

A male caller reported that around 10:37 a.m., he was threatened by Mr. Reeve, who was violating an order of protection by coming to his residence.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that Mr. Reeve, who was present, was violating an order of protection. He was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. Mr. Reeve was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, processed and held for arraignment.

• Chester Friszolowski, 57, of Riverhead, was arrested on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Aquebogue Friday evening for driving while intoxicated, reports said.

Mr. Friszolowski was allegedly stopped around 11 p.m. after making an improper left turn in his 2007 white Ford van, reports said. Upon further investigation, police confirmed Mr. Friszolowski was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with one count of DWI, transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

• Esteban Rojas, 36, of Riverhead was arrested in Riverhead last Thursday evening for endangering the welfare of child, reports said.

Around 10 p.m., a caller reported a young child walking alone on Roanoke Avenue near Old Country Road. Riverhead Town police located the child’s mother, who was working at KFC at the time. Police then escorted the mother and child, age 4, to their home on Roanoke Avenue.

An officer arrived at the residence and spoke to Mr. Rojas, the father, who stated that he was sleeping when the child left the house. Mr. Rojas was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and transported to Riverhead headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment. Child Protective Services referral and domestic incident reports were completed, reports said.

• Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred on Laurin Road in Calverton last week, reports said.

An individual reported last Thursday that around 10:30 p.m. the previous night, an unknown person threw a brick through the rear window of his vehicle. The window is valued at $300, reports said.

Police were unable to obtain surveillance video of the area, but will continue to conduct extra patrols in the vicinity, reports said.

• Tracey Brown, 51, of Sayville was arrested at the intersection of Old County Road and Pulaski Street Monday morning for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

Mr. Brown was allegedly pulled over in a 2012 Jeep Patriot for speeding, reports said. Upon further investigation, he was found to be driving without a license. He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and four violations: failing to use a turn signal, disobeying a traffic-control device such as a light or stop sign, driving over the speed limit and disobeying a right-of-way sign. Mr. Brown was transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment, reports said.

• Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred Saturday evening at Grace Episcopal Church on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, police reports said.

An unknown individual allegedly entered the church around 8 p.m. by breaking the locks on the front door, reports said. The suspect then damaged several other doors inside the building, causing roughly $1,000 in damage. A police report was compiled Saturday evening at 9:42 p.m. Additional information was not made available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

