Riverhead Blotter: Three rescued from small fishing boat

Three people on a small fishing boat needed help when a dense fog left them unable to navigate back to shore, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a call at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a fisherman in Long Island Sound who said he was with two other men in a 10-foot aluminum boat. The boat, he said, was operable, but they had lost their sense of direction amid the fog and requested assistance.

The Riverhead police dive/rescue team was notified, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, state Department of Environmental Conservation and Jamesport Fire Department. The police dive/rescue team located the vessel approximately one mile north off the shore in Laurel.

The boat was towed back to Iron Pier with the three Riverhead men aboard. No injuries were reported. Police said all the fishermen were wearing life vests.

• A suspicious vehicle at Enterprise Park at Calverton early Tuesday morning prompted a police investigation, reports said.

During patrol at 2:07 a.m., an officer noticed a white trailer with a New Jersey license plate left unsecured with equipment left outside. Upon further investigation, police found the vehicle was connected to a drilling company. Police left a message for the general contractor of EPCAL, but did not receive an immediate response. No further action was taken by police, reports said.

• Police responded to a report of over $6,200 in lost property that occurred on Ida Lane in Aquebogue last Thursday, reports said.

Around 8 p.m., the homeowner told police he misplaced $6,200 in cash and an unused Galaxy 7 cellphone, valued at $50, somewhere in his home. According to reports, the individual stated, “I kept moving the money around, trying to find a good hiding spot. I may have found a hiding spot while I was drunk, and now I can’t find my money.”

The officer on duty advised the individual to notify the police department if he locates the money and cellphone. No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

