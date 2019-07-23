Daily Update: Police search for street racers, apartment plans move forward

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 23:

NEWS

Police seek drivers of sports cars engaged in high speed race across North Fork

Lawsuit: Repair work done in Mattituck caused California plane crash

Apartment plans move forward for East Main, Polish Town

Art in the Park returns to downtown Riverhead: photos

NORTHFORKER

Brazilian Carnaval celebration at Sparkling Pointe: Photos

SPORTS

Riverhead Raceway: Carburetor switch works for Rogers

Ospreys Notebook: Hot weather’s part of game

WEATHER

The rain that finally arrived Monday night is expected to continue today leading to a bit of a break from the recent heat wave, according to the National Weather Service. The high today will be around 74 degrees with a low tonight of 63.



