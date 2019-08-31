Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead car crash leads to DWI arrest

Giovanni Destifano, 23, of Shirley was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a Riverhead car accident last Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

Mr. Destifano was involved in a single-vehicle accident around 4 p.m. on Main Road, reports said. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Police conducted an investigation due to visible alcohol involvement and found Mr. Destifano was intoxicated.

He was transported to Riverhead police headquarters and later to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

He was charged with DWI and a violation for attempting to leave the scene of an accident, reports said.

• Ludwin Perez, 20, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday morning in Riverhead for false impersonation, reports said.

Police received a call of a suspicious person sleeping in a black four-door sedan on Carls Place around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, police interviewed the individual in the vehicle, Mr. Perez, reports said. Police later discovered Mr. Perez gave the officer on duty a fake name, reports said. Further investigation revealed Mr. Perez had a warrant out for his arrest.

Mr. Perez was arrested on a charge of false impersonation, a misdemeanor, and an outstanding Southampton Town Police Department bench warrant. He was processed at Riverhead Police Department headquarters and then turned over to Southampton police.

• Demetrio Xiquin-Cax, 25, of Riverhead was arrested for DWI in Riverhead early Sunday morning, reports said.

Around 2 a.m., Mr. Xiquin-Cax was pulled over at the intersection of Pulaski Street and Roanoke Avenue for driving with no headlights and making an improper left turn at the intersection. Upon further investigation, police confirmed Mr. Xiquin-Cax was intoxicated.

He was arrested for DWI and transported to Riverhead police headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Louis Lucas, 50, of Selden was arrested on West Main Street in Riverhead last Thursday for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

Around 9 p.m., police observed a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an expired Maryland license plate traveling westbound on West Main Street, reports said.

Police initiated a traffic stop and found the operator, Mr. Lucas, was driving with a revoked New York State driver’s license. The vehicle was unregistered, uninspected and uninsured, reports said.

Mr. Lucas was arrested and charged with five traffic violations and two misdemeanors for driving without an inspection certificate and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments