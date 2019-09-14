Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead man charged with possession

Jamie Todarello, 33, of Riverhead was arrested Friday morning for possession of a controlled substance, reports said. Mr. Todarello was pulled over for failing to signal.

Police found Mr. Todarello was in possession of a white, rock-like substance, a light brown powder and one hypodermic needle. He was also driving without a license.

Mr. Todarello was arrested at approximately 1:11 a.m. and was charged with three misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on $500 bail.

• Michael Concolino, 40, of East Setauket was arrested in Riverhead last Thursday night and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police reports said.

He was interviewed following an “auto incident” that occurred on West Main Street around 10 p.m., reports said.

• Lennox Reid, 23, of Center Moriches was arrested Saturday evening in Riverhead for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

Police found Mr. Reid was operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. He was also in possession of an unknown amount of marijuana.

Mr. Reid was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.

• Devin Clements, 27, of Riverhead was arrested during a traffic stop near Best Buy around 10 a.m. last Wednesday for two outstanding bench warrants and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

Mr. Clements was then arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: driving with a false inspection sticker and driving without a license and inspection certificate.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

