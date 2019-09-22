Southampton Blotter: Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Riverhead man

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Riverhead Friday evening.

Police said Gender Aragonsoto, 37, was stopped near Osborn and Railroad avenues for traffic infractions when an officer noticed a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in plain view.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an unspecified amount of cocaine, the report said.

Mr. Aragonsoto was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, as well as fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, which are both felonies.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on drug charges in Riverside Saturday.

Police said Walner Lopez Bonilla, 18, was located near a residence on Vail Avenue around 8:38 p.m. and found to be in possession of a drug pipe with cocaine residue within.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to police.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Flanders man after he was observed smoking crack cocaine behind an abandoned residence on Vail Avenue in Riverside Saturday around 7:33 p.m.

Dennis Hernandez-Albanao was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a police report.

• A 23-year-old Center Moriches woman was arrested for drunken driving in Flanders early Friday morning.

According to a police report, an officer observed Miranda Van Ravenstein driving east on Flanders Road in the shoulder at approximately 2:29 a.m.

When the officer began following the vehicle, Ms. Van Ravenstein placed her car in reverse on Flanders Road in order to turn right onto Cypress Avenue, police said.

During a traffic stop, she allegedly told police that she was coming from a work event and had four glasses of red wine.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated.

• John Saffarano, 25, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license after he was involved in a minor car accident at the intersection of Flanders Road and Royal Avenue last Thursday around 6 p.m.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and later released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Nicholas Garofallou, 33, of Ridge was arrested after a traffic stop in Northampton last Tuesday revealed he was driving with a suspended license.

Mr. Garofallou was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance, police said.

• Police arrested a Northampton man early last Monday morning after he was caught driving with a suspended license in Flanders.

According to a police report, Ludwin Perez, 20, was stopped on Flanders Road near Cross River Drive for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Further investigation revealed his license had been suspended, police said.

An officer also observed two passengers in the backseat who had open bottles of Corona, the report states.

Mr. Perez was charged with several violations and one count of misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to officials.

As police attempted to take Rafael Garcia, 19, a passenger in the vehicle, into custody for an open container violation, he allegedly pulled away from police with his hands formed into fists.

Mr. Garcia was then charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments