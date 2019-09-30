Cops: Woman arrested after child left alone causes house fire

Southampton Town police charged a Northampton woman with endangering the welfare of a child after a 7-year-old was left alone and allegedly started two small fires in a home, according to a press release.

Police responded to a call of a house fire at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Northampton. Responding officers spoke to a complainant who said he found the fire had been started in his bedroom and another fire was in the kitchen area. The Riverhead Fire Department also responded, but the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

Southampton detectives and the the Southampton Town Fire Marshall’s responded to investigate.

Police announced Monday that Nora Soto-Cordova, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, for leaving the 7-year-old alone at the home. Child Protective Services was also notified, police said.

Police declined to say the length of time the child was left alone or to confirm the relationship between Ms. Soto-Cordova and the child. Police only confirmed it was a domestic case. Police could not immediately confirm how many people live at the home.

