Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man charged with robbery

James Richard Nowack, 40, of Riverhead was arrested last Tuesday around 1:51 a.m. near Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside for a first-offense robbery, using or threatening the use of a dangerous instrument and for obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Police said that after arresting Mr. Nowack and while processing him, he became aggressive, wrestling with officers and refusing to comply with the arrest process.

• Carlos Garcia, 33, of Riverhead was arrested near Peconic Avenue in Riverside last Thursday around 11:52 p.m. for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Garcia was also involved in a single car accident in which he struck a light pole at the traffic circle near Peconic Avenue, according to Southampton Police. This was Mr. Garcia’s first DWI.

• Chestin Henry, 46, of Flanders was arrested Friday around 6:49 p.m. near Point Road in Flanders for assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon with intent to cause physical injury in the fourth degree and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

• Marie Pia, 48, of Mastic Beach was arrested Sunday around 12:24 a.m. for a DWI, improperly turning at an intersection and for moving unsafely from a lane. She was also charged for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, while having had a previous DWI within the last 10 years. Ms. Pia, police said, was stopped for making a wide right turn, failing to maintain her lane of travel by crossing over and driving on the white shoulder line three times. She was arrested in Riverside, near Old Quogue Road.

• Stephen Thrall, 60, of Riverhead was arrested Sunday around 2:15 a.m. for a first-offense aggravated DWI charge and equipment violation, in which he did not have his headlights on. Police said Mr. Thrall was headed northbound on Lynn Avenue near Argnone Road in Hampton Bays with his headlights off. When pulled over, he was determined to be intoxicated.

• Jason Jermaine Moore, 42, of Holtsville was arrested near Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside around 5:06 p.m. Sunday for criminal trespassing in the third degree, on a fenced in or enclosed property, and for petit larceny. Police said they stopped Mr. Moore, who was on foot, and was believed to be involved in a prior larceny/criminal trespassing case.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

