Southampton Blotter: Flanders man charged with felony DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a Flanders man on felony DWI charges after he allegedly ran three stop signs on Oak Avenue in Flanders early Friday morning.

According to officials, Christopher Vaca, 30, was stopped around 5:27 a.m. and found to be intoxicated. He told a police officer, “I’m drunk. Just arrest me for the DWI already,” according to a police report.

Police said Mr. Vaca has had a previous DWI conviction in the past 10 years and was also found to be driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

He was charged with circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, a misdemeanor, and two felony charges of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

• Pablo Cortez, 31, of Flanders was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays Friday.

Police said he was stopped on Springville Road for driving with a cracked windshield around midnight when a DMV check revealed his license had been suspended.

Mr. Cortez was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, as well as two violations, officials said.

• Police responded to a Flanders Road residence last Thursday morning after a man reported a possible burglary.

A 61-year-old Flanders man said that when he left his father’s residence the night before, he locked all of the doors but returned the next morning around 9 a.m. to find the back basement door had been broken into.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen from the residence, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

• David Stetler, 31, of East Marion was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Speonk last Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he was stopped for speeding on North Phillips Avenue and further investigation revealed his license had been revoked and his vehicle appeared to be unregistered.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, reports said.

• Southampton police arrested Henry Perez-Guevara, 23, of Flanders around 7:46 p.m. last Tuesday and charged him with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and a violation for leaving the scene of an accident.

Police did not provide any additional information in a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments