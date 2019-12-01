Southampton Blotter: Chevy van reported stolen in Riverside

A Holbrook man told police Nov. 18 that someone stole his 1987 Chevy van from the parking lot of the abandoned Getty gas station on the Riverside traffic circle, according to Southampton Town police. The van was valued at $3,500, police said.

The van had been left at that location for about six months, and its owner said he last saw it there in October, according to police.

• Omar Melgar, 21, of Jarvis Avenue in Oxon Hill, Md., was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Nov. 18 on Flanders Road in Riverside, near the Enterprise Zone Drive.

Mr. Melgar was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stay in his lane. Once pulled over, police said he had a smell of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. He also performed poorly on field tests and failed a breath screen test, police said.

• An auto mechanic working at a site on Old Quogue Road in Riverside allegedly gave a woman $1,000 on two occasions and requested that police help him recoup the money.

The mechanic told police that a woman he knew only as “Sofia” stopped by for him to work on her vehicle. He said she asked him for $1,000 on two occasions and he gave it to her both times. He told police he did so because he had been exchanging text messages with “Sofia” and he didn’t want his wife to find out about his relationship, according to police.

An officer advised him that he would need to go to small claims court to recoup the money as it’s a civil case. The man also was asked to call police when “Sofia” is with him, if needed, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

