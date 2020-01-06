Daily Update: Man killed in crash, armed robbery downtown
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 6:
NEWS
Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Riverside
Residents question decision to raise Mattituck superintendent’s salary
Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint outside Chase Bank in Riverhead
Southold School District joins opposition of mandatory HPV vaccine
Southold Town officials sworn in at inauguration ceremony
WEATHER
Expect some light snow early today before the sun comes out and temperatures rise to a high of about 40 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 27.